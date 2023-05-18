Another three or four witnesses are expected to give their statements to the police.

KUANTAN: Police are waiting for a medical report to complete their investigation into the alleged bullying of an air force trainee at a centre here recently.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said they would also record statements from another three or four witnesses to the incident soon.

“We referred (the investigation papers) to the Bukit Aman legal department for further instructions and the investigation papers have been returned to us to get more details.

“We are also awaiting the medical report before referring the case to the deputy public prosecutor,” he told reporters when met at the Pahang police headquarters’ Aidilfitri celebration.

So far, police have recorded 11 statements, including from six trainees who allegedly committed the crime. The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

The media previously reported that five trainees were allegedly beaten up by seniors during their training at the airbase.

The crime came to light after the family of one of the victims filed a complaint with the police and the incident also went viral on social media.