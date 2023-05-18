KUALA LUMPUR: The three-day Franchise International Malaysia’s (FIM) 2023 exhibition is set to propel Malaysian businesses to greater heights and expand their brands overseas.

Organised by the domestic trade and cost of living ministry together with the Malaysian Franchise Association, FIM 2023 is set to welcome 15,000 visitors at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from today until May 20.

Themed “Rebuilding Growth, Spurring Excellence”, the exhibition is expected to bring in franchise investments of RM550 million.

Aside from Malaysian businesses, franchises from the United States, Australia, Brunei, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan are also taking part in FIM 2023.

Malaysian Franchise Association chairman Radzali Hassan said the event was organised to help local franchises connect with foreign investors.

“FIM is a conducive platform for all franchise entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs to interact and create a wider business network.

“It is also the best platform for the community to explore job opportunities through franchising and consequently improve their standard of living,” he said during his welcome address.

The three-day event will include conferences, franchise briefing sessions, edutainment activities and business-matching sessions between franchisors and potential investors.

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said FIM2023 could bring together franchisors from around the world to share their experiences, ideas and knowledge to develop the Malaysian franchise industry.

“I am confident that if we mobilise our energy to promote local brands to the international level, more Malaysian products will be better known abroad,” he said.

He added that the future success of the Malaysian franchise business would depend, to a certain extent, on how well it could incorporate sustainable requirements such as innovation, efficiency, and wealth creation while navigating the challenges and opportunities for growth and stability.

Also present were domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub and domestic trade development deputy secretary Roziah Abudin.

At a press conference after the launch of FIM2023, Salahuddin said his ministry planned to bring more Malaysian brands overseas.

“We (the ministry) believe in the potential of this (franchise) industry. In 2022, for example, it was valued at RM28 billion.

“Franchises continue to contribute to the creation of entrepreneurs and SMEs, and we will help them with several initiatives that we will unveil in the near future.”