KUALA LUMPUR: The immigration department has busted a syndicate allegedly making money fraudulently from temporary work visit permits and the labour recalibration programme.

The syndicate is believed to have earned RM1 million annually through its fraudulent activities.

The department arrested four foreigners and a local woman during two raids in Setapak, here, yesterday. It also seized 368 passports and RM60,000 in cash.

Kuala Lumpur immigration director Syamsul Badrin Mohshin said the raids were linked to an agent who offered temporary work visit permits (PLKS) for RM8,300.

“The agent also offered Bangladeshi citizens the opportunity to be part of the labour recalibration programme at RM2,000 per person,” he said.

The labour recalibration programme regularises undocumented migrants as foreign workers who could be employed by eligible employers.

The programme also allows undocumented migrants to voluntarily return home if they meet certain conditions set by the authorities.

Up to Dec 31, 2022, more than 410,000 undocumented migrants took part in the programme which had been extended until the end of this year.