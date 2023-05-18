Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil advises Malaysians to get Coldplay concert tickets via legitimate sources to avoid being scammed.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been ordered to take action over the online resale of tickets for the Coldplay concert in November.

This follows advertisements being posted on social media offering the tickets for as high as RM43,000.

Describing this amount as “too much”, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil urged Malaysians to purchase tickets for the British band’s show through legitimate sources to avoid falling prey to scams.

Yesterday, the minister said he will discuss the issue of scalpers reselling tickets for the Coldplay concert with domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub.

Fahmi also shared a screenshot of a news report which stated that tickets were being resold at many times the original value, with one scalper asking for RM43,000.

Fans of Coldplay had vented their frustrations on Twitter after being unable to purchase tickets for the concert at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur when sales started yesterday.

Ticket prices for the first-ever Coldplay concert in Malaysia range from RM228 to RM3,088.

A user shared a screenshot claiming that a scalper managed to purchase 400 tickets to Coldplay’s concert to resell to the public.

Some media have reported that ticket marketplace Viagogo is selling Category 7 tickets for RM1,749, almost eight times the original price of RM228.

On the Carousell e-commerce platform, Category 4 and 5 tickets, originally priced at RM598 and RM498, were being sold for RM2,499 and RM3,000, respectively.

The most popular Category 3 standing zone tickets, which originally cost RM658, are now being sold for about RM1,400.

The Asian leg of the Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour is scheduled for two concerts each in Tokyo, Japan (Nov 6 and 7) and Kaohsiung, Taiwan (Nov 11 & 12), as well as one concert each in Jakarta, Indonesia (Nov 12) and Kuala Lumpur (Nov 22).

An online petition calling for Coldplay to have a second concert date in Kuala Lumpur has obtained over 7,500 signatures as of last night.

