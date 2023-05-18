Ex-Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng says any disruptions to the water supply in the state must be handled more professionally.

PETALING JAYA: DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has called for the Penang water supply corporation (PBAPP) to urgently improve its crisis management and contingency planning after recent water supply disruptions in the state.

On Sunday, PBAPP had warned of disruptions in water supply this week, which it said would affect hundreds of thousands of consumers in Seberang Perai and Penang island.

PBAPP said the disruptions were due to a sudden drop in the water level at Sungai Muda, resulting in the main water treatment plant being unable to produce the normal amount of treated water.

Lim, a former Penang chief minister, said the disruptions brought “misery” to hundreds of thousands of consumers.

“The CEO and his team will need to work hard to regain the consumers’ confidence in PBAPP’s ability to supply water reliably.

“While the sudden disruption in the water supply is unavoidable, proper crisis management and professional contingency planning to mitigate any adverse impact must be put in place,” he said in a statement today.

Lim claimed that the latest water supply disruption was due to PBAPP’s inability to source and treat water from Sungai Muda in Kedah, which supplies water to 80% of Penang, efficiently.

He also urged the opposition to refrain from politicising the issue, saying it was “regrettable” that certain parties chose to pit Kedah against Penang.