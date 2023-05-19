Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub was among those at the forefront of relief efforts during the Baling floods in Kedah in July last year.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Civil Defence Force director Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub has died while climbing Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world.

According to Bernama, Civil Defence Force chief commissioner Aminurrahim Mohamed said he was informed of Awang Askandar’s death by the chef de mission of the Everest climb, Salleh Nor.

Yesterday, AFP reported that two climbers had died on Mount Everest, which meant that a total of seven people have died during this spring climbing season.

Awang Askandar was among those at the forefront of relief efforts during the Baling floods in Kedah in July last year.

The floods had resulted in the loss of three lives and about RM28 million in losses, which included the destruction of houses, premises, infrastructure and vehicles.