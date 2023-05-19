Higher education minister Khaled Nordin says his ministry will promptly follow up on all initiatives proposed during his visit to Doha, Qatar.

PETALING JAYA: Education is a cornerstone for a country’s prospects of thriving economically and in turn, uplifting the standard of living for its people.

In view of this, Malaysia has engaged with Qatar in strengthening cooperation between their respective higher education sectors.

Discussions between higher education minister Khaled Nordin and his Qatari counterpart, Buthaina Ali Al-Nuaimi, during a visit to Doha on May 15-16, centred around establishing research collaborations on climate change, food security and the management of new technologies.

Khaled informed Buthaina of the exchange programmes that will soon be available at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s campus in Doha.

UKM’s Doha campus will offer four undergraduate and postgraduate programmes beginning from the end of the year.

Meanwhile, funding from the Qatar Fund for Development has also been allocated for cooperation between International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Universiti Putra Malaysia and Qatar University.

Khaled also held discussions with Qatar Foundation representative Fraciso J Marmolejo and Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanity CEO Ayedh Dabsan Al-Qahtani.

The discussions involved scholarships and aid for refugees and students from conflict-affected countries, efforts to tackle Islamophobia, as well as opportunities to collaborate on improving technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes in both countries.

“The ministry is also ready to accept more students, researchers, lecturers and academic staff sponsored by both these organisations to higher education institutions in Malaysia,” Khaled said.

His visit also included the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Al Jazeera Media Institute and IIUM for the latter’s students in its communications programme to undergo field training and participate in courses offered by Al Jazeera.

“The ministry will promptly follow up on all the initiatives and agreements for cooperation,” he said.