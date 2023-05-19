More than half the cellphone towers in Sarawak lack the required equipment, says communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been given the responsibility to resolve the issue of “naked telecommunications towers” not containing the required electronic equipment, especially in Sarawak.

Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said he would hold a meeting with MCMC and mobile phone companies to find a comprehensive solution to the problem.

“There is no timeframe for the procurement process as we have not yet received a response (from telecommunications companies) but it will not take long because MCMC has the authority to give certain instructions,” he said at a press conference in Kuching today, Bernama reported.

He said more than half the cellphone towers in the state are “naked” but he did not disclose the exact number.

Fahmi said mobile phone companies need to jointly respond to the government’s recommendations to resolve internet and communication problems.

On another note, Fahmi said his ministry is also assessing the need to amend the Postal Services Act among several other laws.

“We have about five or six pieces of legislation that are being studied, especially those that have not been amended for a long time, for example, the Postal Services Act which was last amended in 2012,” he said.

Among the other laws being reassessed include the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, National Film Development Corporation (Finas) Act and the Malaysian Media Council Bill.