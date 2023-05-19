Fans of the British rock group have taken to social media to vent their frustration over ticket scalping.

PETALING JAYA: The communications and digital ministry will arrange a meeting with the organisers of November’s Coldplay concert to learn more about their ticketing system and procedures.

Its minister, Fahmi Fadzil, said this was in response to complaints from Coldplay fans who had problems buying concert tickets as scalpers had purchased them in bulk.

Fahmi said the meeting will also discuss measures that the organisers can take to ensure the issue does not arise again, Bernama reported.

“Among the issues we might look into is the way the tickets are bought, and whether there should be restrictions or certain conditions imposed on the organisers,” he said.

“We are also looking at existing legal provisions to see if we need to take action,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg at the Sarawak state legislative assembly in Kuching.

Malaysian Coldplay fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration over ticket scalping for the British group’s concert at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Nov 22.

The cost of a ticket for the concert ranges from RM228 to RM3,088 but scalpers are reselling even the cheapest tickets for over RM1,000. One ticket is reportedly being sold for RM43,000.