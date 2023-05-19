The minister says he and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had been defamed in a post about funds for flood mitigation projects being used for political purposes.

PETALING JAYA: Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad’s office has lodged a police report against a few Facebook, TikTok and Telegram accounts for allegations against him and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over flood mitigation projects.

Nik Nazmi, who is natural resources, environment and climate change minister, said in a statement that the post which went viral had also leaked confidential government documents regarding the plan.

“The malicious posting accused the prime minister and I of approving the projects without going through due process. This has led the public who read the postings to assume that we had swindled public funds for political purposes,” he said.

He hoped the police would quickly identify those behind the accusation and the leak of government documents.

Yesterday, blog site Malaysia Today posted what it claimed was a confidential letter from Nik Nazmi to Anwar in which he purportedly said the funds had a ceiling of RM980 million but the expected cost for the entire project amounts to RM10.9 billion.

It further accused Anwar of approving the RM10.9 billion and alleged that his administration would only invite companies that have donated to PKR to take part in the tender process.

It also claimed that the funds would finance the Pakatan Harapan campaign in the coming elections in six states.