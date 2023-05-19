The purchase of six vessels at a total cost of RM9 billion is said to be the largest defence procurement in Malaysia’s history.

PETALING JAYA: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) intends to hold a fresh proceeding into the controversial littoral combat ship (LCS) project in the upcoming Dewan Rakyat meeting.

Its chairman, Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, said the first proceeding will cover the progress of LCS’ construction from last October to this month.

The LCS project, said to be the largest defence procurement in Malaysia’s history with a total cost of RM9 billion, came under intense scrutiny last year after the PAC revealed that not a single ship had been completed although Putrajaya had already paid out RM6.08 billion.

“The PAC is expected to hold its first proceeding at the Boustead Naval Shipyard, the company building the ships (in Lumut),” she said in a statement today. “We will hold a working visit to see for ourselves the progress of these ships.”

Mas Ermieyati said one of the recommendations in the PAC report into the LCS project released on Aug 4 last year stated that the defence ministry should present a progress report to the committee every three months until its completion.

“In line with that, I will suggest that the PAC issue a new report to be presented to Parliament once it receives the progress report (from the defence ministry),” she said.

