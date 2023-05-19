Passengers have been advised to use alternative means of transport.

PETALING JAYA: The Kajang MRT line is experiencing disruptions after a train suffered technical problems with air pressure while at the Pasar Seni station.

A spokesman for rail operator Prasarana told FMT that the train was initially stuck at the Pasar Seni station. It has since been sent for repairs.

RapidKL said in a series of Twitter posts that repair work is under way. Passengers were advised to use other means of transport.

Alternative train services

The train from Kwasa Damansara will stop at Muzium Negara before turning back, while the train from Cochrane will turn back to Kajang. There will also be alternative train services from Muzium Negara to Cochrane.

Six buses have been prepared to transport passengers from Muzium Negara to Maluri. They will run every 10-15 minutes based on traffic, said RapidKL.

Netizens on Twitter complained about the long wait for trains, with Twitter user @iknick_88 saying that it would take an hour to travel from the Kajang station to Muzium Negara.

Others posted photos of long queues at the MRT stations and said they were looking for alternative modes of transport.

