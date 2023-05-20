Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh says addiction to pornography and online gambling come in second and third, respectively.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bankruptcy is the most serious problem affecting youths today, contrary to the general belief that it is drug abuse, says youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the second and third on the list of social problems affecting this group are addiction to pornography and online gambling.

“Drug abuse has fallen to sixth place according to the research. This is based on the statistics reported by the ministry’s research centre.

“You would think that drug abuse still topped the list like in the past. But things have changed.

“The number one social issue affecting youths right now is bankruptcy,” she said in her keynote address at the launch of the Graduan Aspirasi Career Fair 2023 at the KL Convention Centre here.

She said credit card debts, personal loans and spending before earning are among factors that have resulted in many youths being declared bankrupt.

Recently, deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan said youth bankruptcy has dropped from 22.5% between 2017 and 2021, to 13.5% in 2022, adding that amendments to the Insolvency Act 1967 will be able to help those that have been declared bankrupt.

In February, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had announced changes to the Act to help release people from bankruptcy when tabling the 2023 budget. He said those with debts under RM50,000 could be released from March 1 subject to conditions.

On another matter, Yeoh urged employers to create different work arrangements for their staff who have different needs and family responsibilities.

She said young people nowadays have multiple roles with some being parents while others having to be caregivers for their own parents. Thus, they need flexible working arrangements to fulfil their obligations.

“Sometimes they have to take leave not to go on holiday but just to care for their parents and families. So, these are some of the issues that employers will need to consider,” she said.