The agriculture and food security minister says this is necessary as Malaysia wants to have closer trade ties with Russia.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has asked Russia to make it easier to travel to the country for tourism or business as the current rules are tough, according to agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu.

Mohamad, who is in Moscow this week to negotiate closer trade ties with Russia, said tough visa rules has made it difficult for common Malaysians to travel to the country or do business there.

He said that living in “a world of Western influence and propaganda” about China, Russia and Iran, people still wanted to know the truth.

“And to do that, they need to be able to come to Russia and see everything with their own eyes. So, make it easier for them,” he told Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik, according to Bernama.

Mohamad said Malaysia was looking into bringing its bilateral trade ties to a higher level with Russia, especially in agriculture, which will be greatly assisted if there were easier visa rules.

He said Malaysia recognised the high quality of Russian grain and planned to start purchasing it for the production of animal feed.

“Malaysia is considering Russian grain as one of its potential sources for animal feed. This can help stabilise poultry supply in the country.”

Mohamad said Russia is also a leading exporter of high-quality raw materials for fertiliser production in the world.

“Among the raw materials are natural gas, urea, ammonium sulphate and phosphoric acid. Malaysia seeks Russia’s consideration to offer trading opportunities to further minimise supply chain disruptions.

“We will send our officials to Russia to discuss this issue further,” he said.

Meanwhile, higher education minister Khaled Nordin said Malaysia is seeking to establish cooperation with Russia in the exchange of technologies, including robotics and rocket technologies.

“Our request is for Russia to assist us, especially in the transfer of technology, in certain sectors that you (Russia) are very strong in, like robotics and rocket science, among others.

“These are the areas in which Russia can help our universities,” he said on the sidelines of the 14th international economic forum titled “Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum”.