Federal minister Armizan Ali, who is MP for Papar, said he would give full support if the state government builds a new dam in the district.

PETALING JAYA: A federal minister who is the MP for Papar has pledged his support if the Sabah state government decides to build a new dam to solve water supply problems of nearby Kota Kinabalu and the Papar district.

Armizan Ali, who is minister for Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said the state government must make a firm and holistic decision to resolve the state’s water supply issue, including building a new dam.

“We have no choice. A (new) dam needs to be built to solve this water problem. If we don’t deal with it now, I think this crisis will become bigger in the next three to four years,” he said.

“We have allowed this issue to drag on for too long and it has become critical. It will become a crisis for Sabah if steps are not taken to resolve it,” he said today, Bernama reported.

Plans for a new dam in the Papar area have encountered resistance from villagers, conservationists and opposition parties since the plans were first unveiled more than 10 years ago.

Armizan was speaking to reporters after a Hari Raya open house for the Papar parliamentary constituency and Kawang state constituency attended by deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor and Kawang assemblyman Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar.

Armizan said that if any issues arose regarding the effort to build the dam, then engagement sessions should be held with the residents in the area involved.

The state government must give assurances to residents on their safety and well-being and create cooperatives so that the residents can enjoy the economic spillover from the construction of the dam.

Armizan said investors might be deterred from investing in the state if Sabah’s water and electricity supply issues are not resolved soon.

Plans for a new dam in the Papar area have been mired in controversy since they were first unveiled by the Barisan Nasional government more than 10 years ago and revived by the Warisan-led government in 2018.

Villagers, conservationists and opposition parties raised objections over the dam’s likely impact on the local community.

The Warisan-led government was accused of reneging on its election campaign promises to rescind the project if it came into power.