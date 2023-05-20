Police said the 40kg adult male was hit by an MPV car making a right turn down the hill.

SEREMBAN: An adult male panther weighing 40kg has died after being hit by a car near Bukit Tangga here at around 2pm today.

Jelebu district police chief Maslan Udin said the car, a multipurpose vehicle (MPV), was driven by a 38-year-old man taking his family from Seremban to Kuala Klawang.

“As the vehicle was making a right turn down the hill, a panther suddenly crossed from the right side of the road, causing the man to hit the animal as he had no time to swerve.

“After the accident, the panther was able to make its way to a nearby drain about four meters away but died at the location. The man and his family were unhurt,” he said in a statement.

Maslan said the panther’s remains have been sent to the wildlife and national parks department for further action.

Malaysia is home to the largest black panther population in the world but the animal is facing a serious threat from loss of habitat and poaching as oil palm plantations replace jungles and forests.