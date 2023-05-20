Hawari Hashim was discovered missing on Friday morning after successfully reaching the summit and descending to Camp IV.

According to The Himalayan Times, Nivesh Karki, director of Pioneer Adventure Pvt Ltd, said Hawari was discovered missing on Friday morning after successfully reaching the summit and descending to Camp IV.

Nivesh said search efforts are currently underway and messages have been sent to all camps to inquire if Hawari has sought shelter in other tents.

Hawari, who has a hearing impairment, is part of a group of climbers participating in the Malaysia Everest 2023 mission.

Yesterday, another climber from the same group, Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, 56, was reported to have died near the summit of the mountain. Awang Askandar was Kedah Civil Defence Force director.

It was reported that he fell from an altitude of 8,000 metres above sea level before being confirmed dead.