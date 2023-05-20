He says the coalition’s confidence is based on a study that showed Bersatu, Gerakan, and PAS are ahead of their rivals in popularity and leadership.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said he is confident that the coalition could win up to 80% of votes, especially from Malays, in the coming state elections.

He said a study conducted by the coalition showed that Bersatu, Gerakan, and PAS are ahead of their political rivals in terms of popularity and leadership.

“The coming state elections will set a new benchmark for the future of our country’s politics.

“I am confident that PN will be successful (in the state elections), perhaps not 100%, but 70% to 80% of support from the people, especially from the Malays, is very good,” he said.

Muhyiddin was asked to comment on PN’s prospects for the state elections while he was at the Hari Raya celebrations of his Pagoh parliamentary constituency.

He said the people had been evaluating the government’s performance and a large number are disappointed. “The people can’t see the government’s effectiveness, they (unity government) say a lot, but they don’t walk the talk,” he said.