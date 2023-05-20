DBKL has carried out temporary repairs and affected flat residents are staying with relatives.

PETALING JAYA: Yesterday’s storm ripped away the wooden walls at the Loke Yew flats and damaged 15 schools in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said it had taken proactive measures to protect the safety of tenants at the Loke Yew Flats here, Bernama reported.

It has covered and fenced off the areas affected for safety reasons.

“Temporary walls have been installed before proper repair works are carried,” DBKL said in a statement today.

Temporary measures have also been taken at four other units at Block 3 of the Seri Johor public housing flats after the roofing was blown off.

“Canvas sheets have been placed over the affected units.

“Electricity supply to the affected units has also been cut off as a safety precaution. The occupants involved have moved to their relatives’ homes nearby,” read the statement.

DBKL it had not opened any temporary relief centre so far.

Meanwhile, works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the roofs at the 15 schools were blown off or damaged by falling trees.

“The Kuala Lumpur public works department (JKR) is studying the extent of damage.

“JKR has advised the schools, including teachers and students, to avoid entering the affected areas to ensure their safety,” he said in Facebook post.

Among the schools involved are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Desa Perdana, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Yaacob Latif, SK Salak South, SK Danau Perdana, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Jalan Imbi, SK Cochrane, and SMK (P) Methodist.

The others affected are SK Setapak, SK Kg Bharu, SMK Puteri Wilayah (Hospitality), SMK Seri Titiwangsa, SK Kementah, SMK Taman Melati, SMK Jinjang and SK Seri Nilam.

Nanta said the ministry had also received reports of damage to several residential units at Rumah Keluarga Angkatan Tentera (RKAT) at Kem Batu Kentonmen Kuala Lumpur. The roofs and awnings were ripped off in the storm.