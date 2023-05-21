The fight between supporters of Perak FC and Selangor FC occurred during the game but the police managed to bring the situation under control.

IPOH: Police have arrested four youths in connection with a fight between supporters of Perak FC and Selangor FC at Stadium Perak here last night.

Ipoh district police chief Yahaya Hassan said the suspects, aged 18 to 26, were expected to be remanded today for investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

The clash occurred at 9.17pm and policemen on duty at the stadium managed to bring the situation under control, he said in a statement today.

He said police had also received a video of the incident, which had gone viral on social media.

“One of the suspects tested positive for the TFC drug (ganja),” he added.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact senior investigating officer Chua Sze Yuan at 012-6195312 to help in investigations.

Media reports said the Super League match at the stadium was marred by the clash between rival fans.