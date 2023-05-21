The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, in collaboration with Socso, is taking action over false claims made under the hiring incentive.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested 67 people and frozen several bank accounts over alleged links to false claims that were made under the Penjana Kerjaya hiring incentive programme.

The freezing of the bank accounts, involving a total of RM3.2 million, and the arrests were a result of the anti-graft agency’s special operation Ops Hire 2.0 that began on Tuesday nationwide, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“All the suspects arrested are company owners, directors or managers,” the report said, quoting sources.

The MACC is currently tracking down all the assets bought by the individuals as some of them are believed to have misappropriated the Penjana Kerjaya funds for personal use, including the purchase of assets and luxury items.

“MACC is also believed to have seized two luxury vehicles that were said to have been purchased using the funds in question,” the source told the Malay daily.

MACC investigations director Hishamuddin Hashim told Utusan that the agency was in the process of wrapping up the investigations before proceeding with the next course of action.

Hishamuddin, who is coordinating the nationwide operations, said MACC officers in the states involved will be submitting their reports soon.

Social Security Organisation (Socso) CEO Azman Aziz was previously reported to have said that Ops Hire 2.0 was a continuation of the strategic collaboration between Socso and MACC following the success of the first operation last July to address the embezzlement of government funds.