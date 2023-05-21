Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman Azmin Ali may move to a ‘safe’ state seat following his crushing defeat in the Gombak parliamentary constituency in GE15.

PETALING JAYA: Having failed to defend the Gombak parliamentary seat in the last general election (GE15), former Selangor menteri besar Azmin Ali may not be defending his Bukit Antarabangsa constituency in the coming state elections.

According to a Bersatu source, Azmin is likely to move to a “safe” seat with Morib being the most likely choice.

“Morib is one of seven safe seats being considered for Azmin. But this is pending a final word from the party leadership,” the source told FMT.

Morib is a state seat in the Kuala Langat parliamentary constituency. In the 14th general election (GE14) in May 2018, Amanah’s Hasnul Baharuddin won the state seat for a second term.

The source added that Azmin may also be considering Hulu Kelang which he won in 1999 but lost to Barisan Nasional (BN) in the following polls in 2004.

Azmin’s failure to defend the Gombak parliamentary seat in GE15 is seen as the main reason why the former PKR deputy president intends to move from the Bukit Antarabangsa seat which he has held for three terms since 2008.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief was beaten by Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari with a nearly 13,000-vote majority.

Azmin, who is Selangor PN chief, had served as menteri besar from 2014 to 2018. The state assembly has 56 representatives, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) holding a two-thirds majority with 40 seats.

Earlier this year, Selangor PN had indicated that Azmin could likely be the opposition’s MB candidate should it win the state polls.

Meanwhile, Bersatu information chief Razali Idris said PN is expected to finalise the remaining 10% of the unresolved seat allocations among member parties due to overlapping claims.

“Every state has one or two seats that have overlapping claims. When such a matter is unresolved, it is escalated to the central leadership for a (final) decision,” he said.