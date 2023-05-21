Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the suspects are also Indonesians and were housemates of the victim.

SERI ISKANDAR: Police are now looking for eight suspects in connection with the murder of an Indonesian man, whose body was found in a sewage tank in Kuala Kangsar on May 14.

“We have identified them and are tracking them down. Give us time to wrap up the investigations and refer the case to the deputy public prosecutor,” he told reporters at the Perak police Hari Raya open house at the Perak Tengah district police headquarters (IPD) in Bota, near here, last night.

Last Monday, Bernama reported Kuala Kangsar police chief Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob as saying that the body was found at about 12.20am in a sewage tank situated behind a house. The victim, a man believed to be about 40 years old, was shirtless and clad in a sarong.

He added that an autopsy revealed the victim had died from head injuries caused by blunt trauma.

At the time, Omar said police were looking for a married couple, who were housemates of the victim, but that they had absconded.