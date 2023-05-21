Education departments in KL and Selangor have been instructed to work with the public works department to carry out repairs.

PUTRAJAYA: The education ministry will immediately channel emergency funds to repair 36 schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor damaged by Friday’s storm.

In a statement today, the ministry said the funds will be channelled to the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor education departments.

It said the storm affected 27 schools in Kuala Lumpur and nine in Selangor.

The education offices will conduct a further evaluation of the damages with help from the public works department (JKR).

“JKR will then submit the evaluation report with the estimated cost and the allocation for the maintenance work will be made to the education departments immediately,” the statement said.

The ministry said district education offices will ensure learning and teaching sessions continue without any disruption.