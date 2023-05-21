Indonesian ambassador Hermono says “it always involves individuals within the government and law enforcers”, with corruption the root cause of trafficking and forced labour.

PETALING JAYA: Corruption and official connivance lie behind the continued problem of human trafficking and forced labour, says Indonesia’s ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono.

Accusing the government of a lack of political will to solve the problem, he said corruption was the root cause of trafficking of migrant labour.

“Any trafficking would not happen without the facilitation and protection from the state apparatus, it always involves individuals within the government and law enforcers,” he said after the screening of a documentary film “Trapped People”.

He said Malaysia’s “recalibration” programme for undocumented migrants was just a repackaging of past programmes. “Legalisation won’t solve the problem, it’s a repeated programme with different names to make money,” said Hermono.

He said there was still an influx of undocumented migrant workers because many employers were not willing to pay the levy and insurance to legalise their workers.

He said the issue will repeat itself if no stern action is taken against employers who hire workers through illegal sources.

The Indonesian ambassador, accusing the government of a lack of political will to tackle trafficking and forced labour problems, said: “There was a sign of positive development when they started ‘cleaning up’ the human resources ministry and the Malaysia embassy in Bangladesh, but I think this issue needs to be taken more seriously.”

Women’s rights activist Irene Xavier said the government has not taken serious steps to resolve the problem because undocumented migrants are “non-voters”.

Donna Mae Custodio, a spokesperson for migrant workers from the Philippines, said her association had received complaints of abuse from Filipina domestic workers, especially those who have just arrived here. “Not only physical (and sexual abuse), (but also) most of the time, mental and verbal abuse,” said Custodio.