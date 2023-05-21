Police say 50 ball bearings from the shotgun blast were found lodged inside the victim’s body, including on the neck and arms.

JERTIH: A man accidentally shot his friend while they were out hunting in Rasil Forest, Hulu Besut, near here early Saturday, seriously injuring him.

Besut police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the 38-year-old man was believed to have shot the 32-year-old victim between midnight and 1am.

“Preliminary investigations found that the man and the victim, who are good friends, entered the forest with a shotgun, believed to be home-made, to hunt mouse deer.

“On their way home, the man holding the gun claimed to have accidentally pulled the trigger, causing the shot to hit the victim who was behind him,” he said in a statement today.

He said some 50 ball bearings from the shotgun blast were found lodged inside the victim’s body, including on the neck and arms.

According to Rozak, police received a report about a man receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at Besut Hospital at about 2am on the day of the incident.

“The victim was then referred to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for further treatment and his condition was reported to be stable.”

He said the self-employed man with the shotgun was arrested on the same day and the firearm was also confiscated.

Rozak also said the shooter’s urine test came back negative for drugs.

He has been remanded for four days until Wednesday to assist in the investigation under Sections 8 and 37 of the Arms Act 1960.