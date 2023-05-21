A total of 96 people were issued summons in an eight-hour operation conducted in Negeri Sembilan yesterday.

SEREMBAN: A total of 96 offenders in an eight-hour period – that was how often the ban on smoking in public places was breached in Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan health director Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid said these smokers were hauled up in an operation conducted in various parts of the state yesterday.

“The places covered in the operation included hospital or clinic areas, food premises, and shopping centres. The offenders booked included owners of premises which did not display the “no smoking” sign,” she told reporters after the operation here.

Harlina said visitors to food outlets generally knew of the smoking ban, and it was hoped that enforcement would create greater awareness.

“The smoking habit is related to behaviour and therefore, the health ministry will continue to conduct information campaigns and enforcement operations to curb this problem,” she added.