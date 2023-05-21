The extra officers will help to reduce congestion, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

PORT DICKSON: More immigration officers will be posted at key entry points in Kuala Lumpur and Johor to reduce congestion, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said 100 officers who ended training today will be stationed at strategic locations, including Johor Bahru, while another 100 officers will be assigned to Kuala Lumpur International Airport from tomorrow.

“We have 140 entry points, so we can add more at other points as we are determined to reduce congestion at strategic entry points,” he told reporters at the Malaysian immigration academy.

The 200 officers are from 222 officers who finished their training today. The remaining 22 will be assigned to other postings.