It claims that Amirudin Shari has failed to resolve controversial issues involving five state government ventures during his term.

PETALING JAYA: The Green Party Malaysia has urged Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to consider a new menteri besar candidate for Selangor, claiming that the unity government could fall if Amirudin Shari is named again for the post in the coming state election.

Party secretary-general Abdul Razak Ismail said the Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, led by PKR, was expected to face a stiff test in the state polls, thus naming a candidate with “liabilities” for the post could have serious consequences.

He said Amirudin had failed to resolve controversial issues involving five state government ventures, including the river-widening project known as the Selangor Maritime Gateway and the redevelopment of the Shah Alam sports complex.

“The prime minister should choose another candidate who is deemed more qualified, knowledgeable and authoritative if PH and BN are given the mandate to rule Selangor in the upcoming state election,” Razak said in a statement.

He believed that all the controversial issues involving state government initiatives would be used by Perikatan Nasional (PN) in its efforts to capture the state.

In April, Green Party Malaysia claimed that the two projects — the Shah Alam sports complex and Selangor Maritime Gateway — were not awarded transparently and went against the principles of good governance.

Razak urged the prime minister to immediately recall the tenders for the two projects as the price offered was “too high”, adding that this may be due to direct negotiations.

He also suggested a new candidate be nominated by PKR for the Sungai Tua state seat (previously known as Batu Caves) to replace Amirudin, who has been the representative there since 2008.

“Let him play his role effectively as the Gombak MP which he won in the last general election,” he said.

On Thursday, Amirudin announced his readiness to lead the state government for another term if PH and BN were to win the state election.

Amirudin has been the Selangor menteri besar since June 2018, replacing his then-mentor Azmin Ali, who is now with Bersatu.