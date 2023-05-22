KUALA LUMPUR: The road transport department (JPJ) has collected an all-time high of RM34.2 million in bids for its “FF” car number plate series, with “FF8” alone fetching a record RM950,000.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the “FF9” plate was won with a RM911,999 bid, while “FF3” was won with a RM639,000 bid, “FF2” RM638,000, and “FF7” RM633,000.

The “FF” series had been launched through the JPJeBid system in conjunction with JPJ’s 77th anniversary .

Loke said 34,302 people took part in the bidding, with 8,348 securing their numbers.

“The demand for this series has been extraordinary. Repeated alphabets have always been a crowd favourite. FF, I also hear, is a favourite among Ferrari car owners,“ he told reporters at Parliament.

“The series is the highest collection JPJ has made since the JPJeBid system was introduced on April 15, 2019.”

Other numbers with the most bidders were “FF199” with 34 bidders, and “FF51” with 32 bidders. There were also 29 bids each for numbers ending with 155, 555 and 1688.