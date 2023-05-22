An unemployed man was attacked and robbed outside an apartment building after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, police said.

PETALING JAYA: A woman and three men have been arrested over a revenge robbery of an unemployed man by family members of his girlfriend last Friday.

Ampang Jaya police chief Farouk Eshak said the suspects, aged 19 to 40, and the robbery victim, 29, knew each other and that the robbery was motivated by revenge, Bernama reported.

The victim was alleged to have assaulted his girlfriend and her family members had plotted to attack him and take his mobile phone, Farouk said in a statement.

The robbery occurred outside an apartment building in Pandan Perdana, Ampang.

Two men approached the victim on a Yamaha motorcycle without registration plates. The pillion rider alighted and slashed the victim’s hand with a fruit cutter, while his accomplice took the man’s wallet and mobile phone before they both escaped.

The victim suffered injuries to his left hand, Farouk said.

Police also arrested the girlfriend, 19, and another man whose involvement is still under investigation. All four tested positive for amphetamine.

They have been remanded for six days to assist in the investigation.