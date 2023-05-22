Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said says the proposed changes to the law are aimed at better protection of whistleblowers.

PETALING JAYA: A single agency to oversee whistleblowing matters is among seven measures being considered to provide better protection for whistleblowers.

The proposals are among changes being considered to the Whistleblower Protection Act, said law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said in a parliamentary reply.

She told Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) that the other suggestions include enhancing the definition of “improper conduct” and “enforcement agency” as well as provisions of the law related to exposing improper conduct.

She said the government also plans to introduce a provision for an “internal complaint mechanism” as well as provide greater clarity on provisions related to “detrimental actions”.

Amendments to provisions relating to rewards given to whistleblowers and the revocation of protection given to whistleblowers are also being studied.

“The government hopes these proposals and amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act will make the law more comprehensive and effective, and help rid the country of corruption,” Azalina said.

The Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism has previously called for the Whistleblower Protection Act to be amended to make it more effective, citing what it called a bizarre condition requiring whistleblowers to lodge reports to law enforcement agencies.

The anti-graft watchdog said this made it difficult for whistleblowers to expose wrongdoings committed by law enforcement officers.