Police also arrested a 40-year-old local man believed to be a “runner” and member of a drug trafficking organisation.

BANGKOK: Police in southern Thailand have foiled an attempt to transport about one metric ton of “ice” or crystal methamphetamine into Malaysia.

Narathiwat police chief Anuruth Imarb said a 40-year-old local man, believed to be a “runner” and member of a drug trafficking organisation, was detained in the operation on Thursday.

He said the police had stopped a suspicious looking pickup at a roadblock and found 925kg of crystal methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle.

“The pickup driver was arrested. Preliminary investigations showed that the man obtained a stock of drugs in Bangkok before sending it to Tak Bai in Narathiwat with a payment of 400,000 baht.

“The drugs were believed to be intended for Malaysia,” he said at a press conference here.

The consignment had a street value of about 350 million baht (RM46 million). The police also seized three cars, five motorcycles, and jewellery, a bank account and property.