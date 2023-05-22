Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says Malaysia will head towards mandating the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

LANGKAWI: The government is encouraging more local airlines to use sustainable aviation fuel to reduce the rate of carbon emissions in the country.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said this was in line with the country’s efforts towards a low-carbon economy and meeting commitments under the carbon offsetting and reduction scheme for the mandatory phase of international aviation (Corsia).

“The aviation industry is the industry that has the highest rate of gas emissions and there are already countries in Europe that have made it mandatory for their airlines (to use sustainable aviation fuel).

“But in Malaysia, we have not yet reached that level. However, we will go in that direction (of mandating the use of sustainable aviation fuel),” he told a press conference at the Lang Merah Complex of the Langkawi International Airport, here.

Earlier, Loke arrived on board a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight, which was using sustainable aviation fuel, from KLIA.

To accelerate the use of the fuel, Loke said the entire aviation ecosystem needs to work together to create a supportive policy and regulatory framework, invest in research and development, and look into incentivising the production and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel.

Meanwhile, Petronas Dagangan Berhad commercial business head Hardeep Singh said the company currently supplied the fuel and that it is expected to start a pilot project in the fourth quarter of this year to become a producer of the fuel.