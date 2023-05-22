BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the coalition must be open to any possibility in order to strengthen its position.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional is ready to consider an application by Parti Punjabi Malaysia (PPM) to join the coalition, says BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said the coalition must be open to any possibility in order to strengthen its position. However, component members of BN would first need to agree to amend the coalition’s constitution before deciding to allow others to join them.

If the other coalition parties agreed, “Friends of BN would also be accepted, thereby strengthening the coalition”, he said at a Vaisakhi celebration here today.

Friends of BN is a group that comprises PPB, Makkal Sakti, Parti Cinta Malaysia, Malaysian Indian Progressive Front, Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress, and the Malaysian Indian United Party.

Zahid also invited PPM president Gurjeet Singh Rhande, who was at the event, to consider contesting in the coming state elections. “He would need to identify the seat he’d like to contest,” he said.