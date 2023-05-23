Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara says no one else in PN is more qualified to be the menteri besar candidate.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional must convince former Selangor menteri besar Azmin Ali to contest the coming elections if the party wants to wrest the country’s richest state from Pakatan Harapan, says an analyst.

“If PN wants to win in Selangor, the menteri besar candidate is important and no one else (in PN) aside from Azmin is said to have the credentials to become menteri besar,” said Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara.

PN has said they would not put forward any “poster boy” in Selangor. On Sunday, Azmin who was menteri besar between 2014 and 2018, said he had no plans to contest in the state polls.

Azmi said he did not believe PN would propose former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar as its menteri besar candidate. “There is a stigma against him in Selangor from his time in Umno,” Azmi told FMT.

Noh was sacked by Umno in January. He has denied that he would contest the state elections on a PN ticket; however, he has been spotted alongside PN leaders at the coalition’s events in the state.

Universiti Teknologi Mara analyst Mujibu Abd Muis said Azmin’s absence at the polls will hurt PN’s chances of winning Selangor. “He is influential and experienced, he can be an asset to PN,” Mujibu told FMT.

Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid of Universiti Sains Malaysia said he believed Azmin would contest if asked by the party despite his stated desire to opt out. “When the time comes, he may contest,” said Fauzi.