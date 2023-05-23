CEO says the body will oversee raising the electricity reserve margin to a set level.

PENAMPANG: The Energy Commission will establish a task force specifically to monitor and co-ordinate electricity supply in Sabah tomorrow.

CEO Razib Dawood said the state statutory bodies – including the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS), Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) and Petronas – would be part of the task force, which will be chaired by the commission.

“The task force will monitor operations round the clock daily, the balance between demand and production, and reserve margins to ensure continuous stable electricity supply,” he said at the SESB electricity distribution centre here today.

Razib said the formation of the task force would boost the electricity reserve margin in the state to a set level, adding that the cause in the drop was the use of electricity during the peak hours, between 11am and 3pm and from 7pm to 9pm.

He said incentives for generator use by consumers and customers during peak hours will be improved, based on the scheme set by SESB.

“Those without generators will be encouraged to operate outside of peak hours. We will provide incentives, such as discounts. We will give details tomorrow. We will finalise it as soon as possible to avoid electricity rationing,” he added.