PETALING JAYA: Limbahau assemblyman Juil Nuatim has joined the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition as a direct member, two days after quitting Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM).

Juil submitted his membership application to GRS chairman Hajiji Noor today, according to The Borneo Post.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Jeffrey Kitingan and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Joachim Gunsalam were present.

This comes just as the Hajiji-led Sabah government is slated to table an anti-hopping bill in the state assembly this week.

Juil was deputy president of the Peter Anthony-led KDM before quitting the party on Sunday.

He had said it was better to side with the current state government to ensure sufficient funding for the development of his constituency.

Juil had won the Limbahau seat on a Warisan ticket in the 2020 Sabah state election, but left the party in December 2021 with Peter, the Melalap assemblyman. They then founded KDM.