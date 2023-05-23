This will integrate the data of patients across the nation into one digital data-sharing platform, says health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry is in the midst of developing a health information exchange platform, which will integrate the data of patients across the nation into one digital data-sharing platform.

In a written parliamentary reply, health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the platform will make it easier for hospitals to access patients’ health records and ensure they get more holistic treatment.

Zaliha said a pilot project was being carried out in Negeri Sembilan, with public healthcare practitioners able to obtain the medical records of patients from any healthcare facility they had visited there.

“The ministry will use a uniform patient information system in stages to coordinate the centralisation of data of patients nationwide.

“For public healthcare facilities, the transition from the various ‘standalone’ patient information systems to the Hospital Information System is being implemented,” she said.

She was replying to a question from Zahir Hassan (PH-Wangsa Maju) who asked about the ministry’s efforts to streamline the data of patients across the country.

Zaliha also said the ministry had developed the Malaysian Health Data Warehouse which functions as a secondary data analysts’ platform to help in evidence-based decision-making in public health management.

She said information on patients’ visits to all healthcare facilities would be compiled in this system.

Data can only be accessed by medical practitioners and researchers for the purpose of public health reporting and disease surveillance.