The man is believed to have been involved in trafficking more than 400kg of methamphetamine between Riau and Johor.

JAKARTA: Malaysian police have detained an Indonesian known as Marno on charges of drug trafficking, Indonesian media reported today.

Marno had been on the run from Riau police.

He is believed to be the mastermind behind the shipment of 411kg of methamphetamine seized by police in Riau recently.

“The suspect was arrested in possession of 62kg of methamphetamine by Johor police,” Riau police narcotics director Yos Guntur was quoted by online media as saying.

He said the arrest was a testament to the close ties between the Malaysian and Riau police in tackling cross-border drug trafficking.

Riau police said they seized 290kg of methamphetamine during an operation early this year, 121kg of which they linked to Marno.