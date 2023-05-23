Religious affairs exco says he will stamp out such behaviour after invite to group sex party goes viral.

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has warned against people organising any programme that encourages immoral activities.

Islamic religious affairs committee chairman Fared Khalid also requested the public’s co-operation in helping to prevent such events taking place in future.

He said he had instructed the Johor Islamic religious department (JAINJ) to take immediate action and conduct an investigation.

“Don’t try to misbehave in Johor or invite people to commit blatant and immoral activities.

“I am giving a warning! For God’s sake, I will not allow this to happen in Johor. Everyone must help prevent and stop this,” he said on Facebook this evening.

Fared was reacting to a poster invitation for a “Gang Bang JB Party”, which has gone viral on social media.

The event is scheduled to be held in Johor Bahru on June 20, from 4pm to 9pm. It is open to all as long as participants are “disease and drug free”.

In December last year, JAINJ prevented a foam party from taking place after a similar invite also went viral on social media.