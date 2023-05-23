Police said the syndicate provided an online gambling platform targeting Taiwanese people with funds transferred to an account in China.

PETALING JAYA: The police have busted an international online gambling and illegal digital money changing syndicate following a series of raids around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Some 40 people were detained following the raids on May 19. They included 17 Malaysian men and a Malaysian woman; 15 Chinese nationals, of whom six were women; and a Singaporean man.

The suspects, aged 20 to 58, have been remanded until May 25.

Bukit Aman said the syndicate provided an online gambling platform targeting Taiwanese people, with customers required to transfer funds to a mule account believed to be in China.

“After the transaction is completed, customers will be given ‘points’ to be used on the gambling platform. The syndicate also acted as an unlicensed digital money changer by exchanging money received from China to cryptocurrencies, and then sending the cryptocurrencies to China.

“The source of the funds received by the syndicate is still being investigated,” it said.

The police also seized 88 mobile phones, cash amounting to RM28,587 and US$5,000, a gold bar, three cars, three watches, three handbags, various jewellery and multiple computers following the raids.