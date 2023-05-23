PETALING JAYA: Crisis intervention officers will be granted the power to break into any premises if they suspect a person is going to or committing self-harm, destruction of property, or attempting suicide.

Deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh told the Dewan Rakyat the amendments to the Mental Health Act will include two clauses under Section 11 covering the apprehension of a mentally disordered person.

“The second clause seeks to replace Section 11 of Act 615 to grant any crisis intervention officers the authority to apprehend anyone he believes has mental disorder who is a danger to himself or to others or to any property, or anyone who will commit suicide.

“To apprehend (an individual), crisis intervention officers are granted the power to enter any premise at any time in the course of their duty,” Ramkarpal said when tabling the bill today.

After the apprehension, he said, the officer must bring the person to a public psychiatric hospital, or any private psychiatric hospital that has been gazetted, within 24 hours to ensure they receive treatment.

The amendment listed police officers, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency officers, firefighters, auxiliary firefighters, volunteer firefighters, civil defence officers, and welfare officers as crisis intervention officers.

“These crisis intervention officers will be the first responders on suicide attempts.

“The rationale behind these officers is to ensure fast and effective response to any suicide attempts,” said Ramkarpal, stressing that an apprehension is not an arrest, which is specific for criminal cases.

He explained that the term “apprehend” is to “rescue” those attempting suicide.