The Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns had forced Putrajaya to begin the academic year in March.

PETALING JAYA: The new academic year will revert to January from 2026 onwards, says education minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Schools across the country had suffered significant disruptions because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which struck in the first quarter of 2020.

The resulting lockdowns forced prolonged school closures, with Putrajaya delaying the start of the academic year from January to March.

Fadhlina also told the Dewan Rakyat today the 2025 academic year will start in February.

“With this announcement, we hope that all parties can better plan for the new school year,” she said.

She was responding to a question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading), who wanted to know when schools would switch back to January for the start of the academic year.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.