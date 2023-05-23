BN chairman says parties in the coalition should focus on improving themselves and attracting voters.

GEORGE TOWN: Barisan Nasional component parties should not feel discouraged or left out in the present unity government framework as they are part of a bigger coalition, says BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said that instead of focusing on “old issues”, BN component parties should work on improving themselves and attracting voters.

“I don’t want others to despair when we are cooperating in a smart partnership. Give a good impression…,” he told reporters here.

“Member parties (in BN) must strengthen yourselves. That is more important than focusing on disappointments within your parties.”

Zahid was responding to a question on MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon urging him to focus on taking care of BN coalition partners after Zahid seemingly endorsed DAP candidates for the upcoming state elections.

MORE TO COME

