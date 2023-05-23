Umno Youth vice-chief Hairi Mad Shah says the past generation often played up negative sentiments against a particular community.

PETALING JAYA: Young Umno supporters have no qualms voting for DAP candidates in the state polls as they are wiser than the previous generation when it comes to politics, says Umno Youth vice-chief Hairi Mad Shah.

Hairi said the past generation had often played up various negative sentiments against a particular segment of the society, including that the Malays or Chinese were racist.

However, he believed that these sentiments were fading now that Umno and DAP are partners in Putrajaya, according to Berita Harian.

“The nation is facing a new direction and environment in our local politics. I hope youths can see the government’s push in steering the nation in a better direction.

“The sentiments that the previous generation played up, like ‘Malays are racist, Chinese are racist’, have faded now that we (Umno and DAP) are working together,” said the Johor executive councillor.

Hairi said even Bersatu and PAS had worked with DAP in the past, under Pakatan Harapan and Pakatan Rakyat respectively.

Last week, Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan said the party’s members should look at DAP candidates in the upcoming state elections as representing the unity government rather than the party itself.

The Pontian MP also reminded Umno members to obey party orders and set aside their personal differences for the sake of stability and future of the country.

However, Iskandar Puteri Umno deputy chief Pandak Ahmad said Ahmad had failed to understand grassroots’ sentiments when urging Umno members to support DAP candidates in the state elections.

Pandak reportedly said it was not right to “force” the party’s supporters to vote for DAP.