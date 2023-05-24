Hidup says it is incomprehensible that prosecutors do not want to take the case any further.

PETALING JAYA: An animal rights group will be filing for a judicial review to challenge the attorney-general’s chambers (AGC) decision to classify a police investigation into the alleged torture of baby long-tailed macaques as “no further action” (NFA).

Lawyer-activist Rajesh Nagarajan, who represents Hak Asasi Hidupan Liar Malaysia (Hidup), told FMT his clients would be filing the documents by the first week of June.

“We will be seeking a judicial review over the decision of Attorney-General (AG) Idrus Harun not to institute charges against the perpetrator,” Rajesh said.

He said, as per Article 145 (3) of the Federal Constitution, the AG has the discretion to institute, conduct or discontinue any proceedings for offences.

“We are challenging that discretion by saying it is not unfettered. The AG must act in a conscionable manner and must give reasons why he does not want to charge (in this case),” Rajesh said.

In January, Hidup filed a police report over the alleged torture of baby long-tailed macaques, after a tip-off from US-based animal rights organisation Lady Freethinker and its British-based counterpart, Action for Primates.

The alleged perpetrator recorded the torture of the primates and sold the footage on a Telegram group named “Monkey Haters”, charging a fee if anyone in the group wanted to watch the full videos.

On April 5, Shah Alam criminal investigation department (CID) director Shukri Ayob confirmed the AGC’s decision to classify the report as NFA.

His letter stated that the investigation papers were referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office on March 30.

“For us, this is completely unacceptable, the AG should charge because so many monkeys have been brutally murdered by this perpetrator,” Rajesh said, adding that it is “incomprehensible” that prosecutors do not want to take the case any further.

“As a public body, the AGC has a duty to provide reasons for its decision, and has completely failed in this instance to discharge its duty. This is a gross dereliction,” Rajesh said.