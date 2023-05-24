PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is understood to be reshuffling his Cabinet after the state elections but a “clean-up” of senior civil servants is due first, according to a well-placed PKR source.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said Anwar intended to cut some deadwood from his Cabinet, but the likelihood is that secretaries-general and directors-general from a number of unspecified ministries will be axed in a “house clean-up”.

“You can change the government, you can change ministers, but if you don’t change the people inside, it will not go anywhere.

“Certain ministers, especially from Pakatan Harapan, do not know what they are doing at the moment, hence a clean-up is required,” the source said.

However, he added that making a change at the ministerial level will make no difference if the incompetence remains within the civil service.

“It is a bottom-up approach. What is the point of changing ministers when you don’t change the system?” he said.