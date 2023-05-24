This follows a petition by disappointed fans after tickets were snapped up in less than three hours.

PETALING JAYA: Discussions are ongoing to add one more day to Coldplay’s first-ever concert in Malaysia, said the concert’s organisers.

This comes following a petition by frustrated fans who were unable to buy tickets for the British rock band’s Nov 22 show when it went on sale on May 17, with tickets sold out in less than three hours.

Live Nation Malaysia managing director Para Rajagopal said the organisers will have to consider various aspects before deciding whether to try for a second performance.

“There is a possibility,” he said, according to Harian Metro.

“Discussions are ongoing, so we can’t say anything right now.”

Para also said the organisers have no control over who can successfully purchase tickets.

The issue of scalpers reselling tickets for Coldplay’s concert here has created headlines over the past week, with one ticket reported to be on sale for RM43,000.

Yesterday, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government is mulling a new law to tackle ticket scalping through both cash and online transactions.

Malaysia does not have legislation that can deal with ticket touts.