The 20-year-old man allegedly lost his temper after his pregnant girlfriend refused to keep her pregnancy a secret.

PETALING JAYA: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend and burning her corpse twice at an oil palm plantation in Sungai Besar, Selangor.

Sabak Bernam police chief Agus Salim Alias said the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim before he disembowelled her and burned the corpse during the incident on Monday, according to Sinar Harian.

A day later, the suspect returned to the crime scene at 7am to set the corpse on fire again.

Agus said the suspect was believed to have brought the victim to the plantation in a car around 10pm on Monday.

He added the suspect was believed to have lost his temper after she refused to keep her pregnancy a secret.

Agus said a member of the public had discovered the burnt corpse and contacted the police. The suspect was then arrested at his family home in Sungai Besar at 1.45pm yesterday.

“The suspect does not have a criminal record and has been remanded for six days to assist in the investigation,” he said.

The victim’s body, which was 60% burnt, has been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for an autopsy.